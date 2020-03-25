Turning off the microwave among new tips to boost WiFi during lockdown

People should avoid using the microwave at the same time as their WiFi, media regulator Ofcom has said, as Britain’s internet providers face huge surges as a result of coronavirus.

Their advice comes after the disease forced thousands of Brits to leave the office and rely on their own internet connections as they begin working from home.

Ofcom also warns that cordless phones, halogen lamps, baby monitors, and computer speakers could also adversely affect wifi signals if they are positioned too close to routers.

Broadband providers across the UK now face increased pressure, with BT’s Openreach reporting a 20% surge in usage over the last week.

Other key tips include:

Keeping your router switched on

Trying video calls at less frequent times, as opposed to on the hour or half hour

Try not to use a telephone extension lead as it could interfere with your speed

Access the best broadband speeds by using an ethernet cable to connect your computer directly to your router.

When taking part in virtual meetings, turn the video off and use only audio to use up less connection.

Ofcom chief executive Melanie Dawes said: “We’re encouraging people to read our advice on getting the most from their broadband, home phones and mobiles – and to share it with friends, families and colleagues, to help them stay connected too.”

Other tips include disconnecting devices that were not in use. “The more devices attached to your wi-fi, the lower the speed you get,” official Ofcom advice states.

“Devices like tablets and smartphones often work in the background, so try switching wi-fi reception off on these when you’re not using them.”

On Monday (March 23), UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict new lockdown measures for the country as the virus continues to escalate.

In a TV address from inside 10 Downing Street, Johnson said citizens must stay at home except to shop for food and medicine, for only one form of exercise per day, and to travel to and from essential workplaces.