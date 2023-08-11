Turnstile and BADBADNOTGOOD join forces on ‘New Heart Designs’ EP

Turnstile and BADBADNOTGOOD have collaborated on a new EP, ‘New Heart Designs’ – listen below.

Released today (August 11), the collection comprises alternative, jazz-orientated re-workings of three songs from Turnstile’s third studio album, ‘Glow On’, which came out in 2021.

Toronto alt-jazz ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD assisted the hardcore punk outfit on the updated versions of ‘Mystery’, ‘Alien Love Call’ (ft. Blood Orange) and ‘Underwater Boi’.

Advertisement

Additionally, Turnstile have shared an accompanying 10-minute video that features each reimagined track. You can watch the official tour clip – filmed and edited by Alex Henery – below.

In a five-star review of ‘Glow On’, NME said that the album “goes wherever it damn pleases, scorching a new path for others in their wake. Sometimes not knowing where you’re going next is the most exciting thing possible.”

Last year, the record earned the group their first-ever Grammy nominations: Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for ‘Holiday’, and Best Metal Performance for ‘Blackout’.

Turnstile, meanwhile, are set to play a headline show at the O2 Victoria Warehouse next Wednesday (August 16). You can find any remaining tickets here. Recently, the band had to cancel their gig at Brixton Academy in London due to the venue’s continued closure.

Advertisement

In other news, Turnstile this week has the honour of throwing the first pitch at the Orioles baseball game in their hometown of Baltimore, Maryland and, last month, they also wrapped up a run of support slots on Blink-182‘s North American tour.