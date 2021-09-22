Turnstile announce ‘GLOW ON’ 2022 UK and European tour dates

Turnstile have announced new 2022 UK and European tour dates for their new album ‘GLOW ON’ – see the dates below.

The Baltimore-based hardcore band released their new album last month via Roadrunner, and are currently on tour in the US.

The European dates begin in early February with a show in London at the Kentish Town Forum.

They’ll then head to the continent for gigs in Berlin, Hamburg and more, with the tour wrapping up in Hasselt, Belgium in mid-February.

See Turnstile’s 2022 UK and European tour dates below. Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 24) at 9am BST here.

FEBRUARY 2022

3 – London, Kentish Town Forum

7 – Cologne, Essigfabrik

8 – Haarlem, Patronaat

9 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

10 – Leipzig, Conne Island

11 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

12 – Hasselt, Mod

Giving Turnstile’s ‘GLOW ON’ a five-star review upon its release last month, NME wrote: “In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo.

“Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.”

Speaking to NME about their live shows in a new interview around the release of ‘GLOW ON’, frontman Brendan Yates said: “The most amazing thing is being able to see the songs come to life, and then exchange with other people that are in a room with you, and experience it together.”