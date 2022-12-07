Turnstile announce huge Brixton Academy show as part of short 2023 European tour

Turnstile have announced their biggest UK gig to date as part of a short 2023 European tour – find details and tickets below.

The hardcore band, who released new album ‘GLOW ON’ last year and have been touring non-stop since, will return to Europe next May.

The short tour will kick off with the Brixton Academy show on May 30, with gigs in Tilburg (June 6) and Berlin (June 7) to follow.

The trip will also incorporate performances at Primavera Sound 2023 in Barcelona and Madrid, which is set to be headlined by Depeche Mode, Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía and more.

Tickets for Turnstile’s 2023 UK and European shows will go on sale here from 10am local time on Friday, December 9.

See the full details of the three gigs below.

MAY 2023

30 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

JUNE 2023

5 – Tilburg, 013

7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

‘GLOW ON’ was released in August 2021. In a five-star review, NME called it “the sound of rock music stretched to its thrilling limits”.

Since then, the band played a chaotic set at Glastonbury 2022 and appeared on the cover of NME.

In the cover feature, Yates spoke of the band’s crossover appeal, saying: “That’s always a great feeling. The ability to reach whoever might be looking for our music, and seeing that happen, is always an amazing feeling. Since we’ve been able to play live again, the opportunities we’ve been blessed with to play for so many new people…

“I think playing music, no matter who you ask, it’s always an exciting opportunity, especially to never feel like you’re doing the same thing [and that] you’re always constantly growing. That doesn’t necessarily mean the size [of a crowd], but more so growing as far as challenging yourself, putting yourself in new scenarios and taking your opportunities to grow moving forward.”

Next year, prior to the new European shows, Turnstile will tour with the recently-reunited Blink-182, playing a host of North American tour dates.