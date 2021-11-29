Turnstile announced as co-headliners for 2000trees festival 2022

Turnstile have been announced as the latest headliners for 2000trees festival’s 2022 edition – see the full line-up so far below.

From July 7-9 next summer, the Baltimore-based hardcore band will be joined by the likes of IDLES, who were announced as headliners recently, Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and PUP. Turnstile will be co-headlining Friday night at the festival with Thrice, who were set to appear at the 2020 event that was initially postponed to 2021.

The Cheltenham-based festival cancelled its 2021 bash due to COVID-19 restrictions, saying they were “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”.

Alongside Turnstile, other acts added to the bill include Newcastle band Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, Welsh post-hardcore outfit Mclusky, New Jersey’s Can’t Swim and Leeds hardcore band Higher Power. In total, 28 more artists have been added to next year’s festival line-up.

See the full list of names for 2000trees 2022 below. Tickets are on sale here now.

Turnstile released their new album ‘GLOW ON’ in August, announcing UK and European tour dates for 2022 shortly after.

Giving Turnstile’s ‘GLOW ON’ a five-star review upon its release, NME wrote: “In 2018, upon the release of their last album ‘Time & Space’, NME called Turnstile “the new shape of punk to come,” a hardcore band intent on tearing down boundaries and disrupting rock music’s status quo.

“Three years on, as they release their third full-length record, ‘GLOW ON’, even the ‘punk’ term now feels too restrictive: this is an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it.”

