Turnstile are the first rock band to be booked for Rolling Loud Miami

Turnstile have become the first rock act to be booked for Rolling Loud Miami’s line-up.

The predominantly hip-hop festival had previously announced an eclectic line-up including Pinkpatheress Foushée, Bryson Tiller and Spanish-language rapper Yovngchimi,

The post-hardcore band, comprised of Brenden Yates, Franz Lyons, Daniel Fang and Pat McCrory, are no stranger to performing outside of the hard rock sphere – having previously hit the road with artists such as $uicdeboy$ and Soccer Mommy.

Though the festival is diversifying their line-up this year, the bulk of it remains true to its origins. Travis Scott, Asap Rocky and Playboi Carti are the set to headline the event which takes place July 21-23 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

Other artist set to perform are Lil Durk, Lil Yachty, Ice Spice, City Girls, Offset, Latto, Central Cee, GloRilla and many more. The festival will also include special guest performances from Kodak Black, 21 Savage and Lil Uzi Vert. The festival team shared in a press release that the event will “bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold.”

Tickets for the festival go on sale April 14 and will be available here, with a variety of general admission and VIP ticket options.

Though the festival launched its California fest in March, they announced the cancellation of Rolling Loud New York, stating that the festival would “be back in New York when the time is right.”

Elsewhere, Turnstile are slated to play Adjacent Music Festival over the weekend of May 27-28 alongside acts such as Jimmy Eat World, IDLES, Japanese Breakfast and headliners Blink 182 and Paramore.

Later this year, the band will also be supporting Blink-182 on their North American tour kicking off on May 4.

In a five-star review of their album ‘Glow On’, NME called it “a highlight of an album that goes wherever it damn pleases, scorching a new path for others in their wake. Sometimes not knowing where you’re going next is the most exciting thing possible.”