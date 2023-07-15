Turnstile cancel London show at Brixton Academy

Turnstile have cancelled their upcoming London show at Brixton Academy due to the venue’s continued closure.

The band were set to play the venue on August 15, rescheduled from an earlier date in May.

Now, they have been forced to cancel the show and have revealed that they were unable to find a replacement venue for the gig.

Advertisement

They told fans on Instagram: “London: Due to the current status of the O2 Academy Brixton remaining closed, we are sad to say our show on August 15 is cancelled.

“Despite our efforts, we were unable to reschedule or relocate to another location. Your booking will be refunded in full automatically. Love you all so much. We will see you soon.”

They will now play just one UK headline show this year, taking to the stage at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse on August 16.

The iconic London venue drew controversy last year following a fatal crowd crush that occurred at an Asake concert. The event — which left two dead and one in critical condition — ultimately led to the academy having its licence suspended for three months.

The Metropolitan Police have since claimed to have “lost confidence” in the safety of the venue and made a push for the location to close its doors for good.

Advertisement

An online petition was then launched to counteract the closure while various artists and industry professionals also spoke out against the potential shutting down of the venue. So far it has attracted over 103,000 signatures.

Back in May, another campaign to save the venue was launched by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have launched a campaign alongside Save Our Scene and Brixton BID to keep the O2 Academy in Brixton open. You can support their campaign here.

The NTIA said the venue “has been part of the cultural tapestry of London” and “one of the most celebrated venues in the UK.