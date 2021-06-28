Turnstile drop surprise new ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION EP’

Turnstile have surprised fans by dropping a new EP called ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’.

The 4-track record from the Baltimore hardcore outfit features the recently released single ‘MYSTERY’, alongside three other new tracks.

Turnstile’s new release also comes accompanied by a short film directed by vocalist Brendan Yates, which you can check out in full below alongside the EP.

The new EP marks the first full release from the five-piece since their breakthrough 2018 album ‘Time & Space’.

‘MYSTERY’ arrived at the end of last month and, as described by an accompanying press release, sees the band “searching for beauty and finding peace in the unknown as they reject the notion of normal”.

“For Turnstile, there is no normal, only their truth, and the endless possibility of magic when you remain open to the truth of others; singing praise to the infinite mysteries of the universe,” a new release said of the track.

Last year also saw the band release ‘Share A View’, their link-up with Australian producer Mall Grab which reimagined three tracks from ‘Time & Space’.

Turnstile are set to return to the live music circuit in the US in September with dates at Firefly Music Festival (September 23) and Louder Than Life (September 24).

The band will also play at Slipknot’s one-day festival Knotfest in September.