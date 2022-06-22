Turnstile drop video for ‘New Heart Design’, announce 2022 North American tour

Turnstile have shared an official music video for their ‘Glow On’ album cut ‘New Heart Design’, alongside the news of a North American theatre tour slated for October.

The video offers newcoming fans a preview of what to expect from the tour, comprising a montage of shots filmed during their recent stints in North America and Europe.

Shot entirely on 16mm film, it was co-directed by singer Brendan Yates and longtime collaborator Ian Hurdle, the latter of whom captured the concert footage. As for the song itself, the version of ‘New Heart Design’ featured in the video sports an extended ambient outro. Watch the video and see for yourself below:

Dubbed the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour (after the titular ‘Glow On’ single, EP and short film), the new North American tour will begin on Monday October 3 at The Brooklyn Mirage. A sole Canadian date will follow, with Turnstile – as well as openers JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail – taking to the stage at Toronto’s HISTORY venue on Tuesday October 4.

The band will play a further 16 shows in the US across the rest of October, before taking November off and returning for seven shows in December. JPEGMAFIA will not appear at any of the December shows, and will also skip the dates in Orlando (October 13), Chicago (23) and Minneapolis (24). Snail Mail, meanwhile, will sit out just one of the 25 shows: Asbury Park on Thursday October 6.

Tickets for the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour go on sale at 10am EDT tomorrow (June 23); however, there will also be a series of pre-sales starting later today (June 22). CITI cardholders and Live Nation members can buy tickets from 10am EDT, while Ticketmaster and Bandsintown members can access them from 12pm. Fans can also text +1 (301) 747-0503 for access to the band’s own pre-sale (which starts at 10am local time). Find all tickets here.

Before embarking on the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour, the band will perform five shows in support of My Chemical Romance – in Oklahoma, San Antonio, Nashville, Cincinnati and Raleigh.

‘Glow On’ was released last August via Roadrunner. As well as ‘New Heart Design’ and all four of the tracks on the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ EP (including ‘Mystery’), the album sported the singles ‘Blackout’, ‘Fly Again’, ‘Underwater Boi’ and the Blood Orange-assisted ‘Alien Love Call’.

In a five-star review of the album, NME praised ‘Glow On’ as “an album that shuns almost any traditional categorisation, and is all the more thrilling for it”. The LP was also featured at Number Nine on NME‘s list of 2021’s best albums, where it was described as “boundlessly experimental hardcore brilliance from one of the world’s most in-form bands”.

Away from Turnstile, Yates recently contributed to the single ‘Understand’ by London-based producer Mall Grab, who remixed three of Turnstile songs for their joint ‘Share A View’ EP.

Turnstile’s 2022 North American tour dates are:

OCTOBER

Monday 3 – Brooklyn, The Brooklyn Mirage

Tuesday 4 – Toronto, HISTORY

Thursday 6 – Asbury Park, Stone Pony Summer Stage **

Sunday 9 – Washington, The Anthem

Tuesday 11 – Charlotte, The Fillmore

Thursday 13 – Orlando, House of Blues *

Friday 14 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live

Sunday 16 – New Orleans, Orpheum Theater

Tuesday 18 – Kansas City, Uptown Theater

Wednesday 19 – St. Louis, The Pageant

Friday 21 – Louisville, Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Saturday 22 – Columbus, KEMBA Live!

Sunday 23 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

Tuesday 25 – Minneapolis, The Fillmore *

Thursday 27 – Denver, Mission Ballroom

Friday 28 – Salt Lake City, The Complex

Sunday 30 – Oakland, Fox Theater

Monday 31 – San Francisco, The Warfield

DECEMBER

Wednesday 7 – Phoenix, The Van Buren *

Thursday 8 – Las Vegas, Brooklyn Bowl *

Sunday 11 – San Antonio, The Aztec Theatre *

Monday 12 – Houston, Bayou Music Center *

Friday 16 – Pittsburgh, Stage AE *

Saturday 17 – Buffalo, Town Ballroom *

Tuesday 19 – Boston, Roadrunner *

* – JPEGMAFIA not appearing

** – Snail Mail not appearing