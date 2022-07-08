Turnstile on the arrival of new music: “It is always a very fluid thing”

Turnstile have discussed when fans can expect new music from them, explaining that the band are “always writing” and “trying things”.

The Baltimore hardcore band’s most recent album is the acclaimed ‘Glow On’, which was released in August last year. In a five-star review, NME‘s Will Richards called the LP a “boundaryless approach to experimentation”.

Now, coming off the back of an impressive performance at Glastonbury, the band have discussed the prospect of new music with NME in an interview for this week’s Big Read, with frontman Brendan Yates explaining that their creative process is “always a very fluid thing”.

“We’re always writing; there’s always ideas and trying things,” Yates told NME. “Whatever we end up doing is a culmination of years of thinking about things and taking opportunities – sometimes spontaneously, sometimes having planned for years.

“I think that there’s never really a plan set in place that has the potential to be disrupted if we wake up one morning and want to try something else. We try to never really apply too much structure to it, so it feels as boundless as it possibly can.”

He continued: “Whether that means that the next record comes out next year, or comes out in 10 years, or whether we play a million shows or don’t play for a long time, we try to always listen to where we’re at and listen to where our instinct is pulling us forward, and make sure that it feels like it’s something we want to be doing at all times.

“I think that’s why we never put any set bounds on the terms of cycles or campaigns or anything like that. When the stars align for things to happen, we follow them.”

Meanwhile, Turnstile will be heading out on a North American theatre tour in October.

Dubbed the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour (after the titular ‘Glow On’ single, EP and short film), the run of dates will begin on October 3 at The Brooklyn Mirage. A sole Canadian date will follow, with Turnstile – as well as openers JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail – taking to the stage at Toronto’s HISTORY venue on Tuesday October 4.

The band will play a further 16 shows in the US across the rest of October, before taking November off and returning for seven shows in December. Find any remaining tickets for the band’s upcoming shows here.

Before embarking on the ‘Turnstile Love Connection’ tour, the band will perform five shows in support of My Chemical Romance – in Oklahoma, San Antonio, Nashville, Cincinnati and Raleigh.