Turnstile postpone Manchester gig due to “passport complications”

Turnstile have cancelled their sold-out show in Manchester, after “passport complications” left some of the members unable to enter the country in time.

The huge show was supposed to take place tonight (August 16) at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, however, the US hardcore punk group have taken to social media to announce that it has now been rescheduled in light of the difficulties.

Sharing the update on X (formerly Twitter) last night, they told fans that they had experienced some “complications” with their passports, and not all of them had been able to make it into the UK time for the show.

They also apologised to fans for the inconvenience caused and revealed that, although some may be disappointed by the cancellation, they won’t have to wait long to see them live as they have already rescheduled the date for next week.

“It is with deep regret we inform you that tomorrow’s show at

Victoria Warehouse will be rescheduled for next week: THURSDAY, AUGUST 24,” they began.

“Due to passport complications, not all band members were able to arrive into the country in time. We’re devastated and so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. All other shows will continue as planned, and we will see you next week in Manchester. Love you all so much.”

In the update, they also confirmed that all existing tickets will remain valid for next week’s show and that refunds will be made available to those unable to attend the new date.

This isn’t the first time this year that Turnstile have been forced to make changes to one of their scheduled shows in the UK. Last month, the US group announced that they would be cancelling their date at London’s Brixton Academy. The cancelled show followed the venue having its licence suspended after a fatal crowd crush last year.

The band were set to play the venue yesterday (August 15), although that date was rescheduled from an earlier date in May.

“London: Due to the current status of the O2 Academy Brixton remaining closed, we are sad to say our show on August 15 is cancelled,” they told fans on Instagram. “Despite our efforts, we were unable to reschedule or relocate to another location. Your booking will be refunded in full automatically. Love you all so much. We will see you soon.”

In other Turnstile news, last week, the band joined forces with BADBADNOTGOOD for a new EP, ‘New Heart Designs’.

Released last Friday (August 11), the collection comprised alternative, jazz-orientated re-workings of three songs from Turnstile’s third studio album, ‘Glow On’, which came out in 2021.