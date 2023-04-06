Turnstile reschedule Brixton Academy show and announce new Manchester show

Turnstile have rescheduled their upcoming Brixton Academy gig in London and announced a new date in Manchester.

The hardcore band announced their biggest UK gig to date in London last year, which was originally set for May 30.

Now, the gig has been pushed back to August 15, with a new gig at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse now added for the following day. They will be the band’s only UK shows of 2023.

Brixton Academy is set to remain closed until April following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December – with a number of gigs beyond that now being relocated, including the Turnstile show and a gig from Dublin’s Inhaler.

After the venue’s licence was temporarily suspended until January 16, Lambeth Council said that they would meet again on that date to discuss the future of the venue. Before the meeting, a spokesperson for Academy Music Group (AMG) – the company that runs the venue – said it would stay closed voluntarily until April while investigations continue. The meeting then saw the announcement that the venue’s licence would be suspended for three months also.

Tickets for both gigs are on sale now here.

The band’s third album ‘GLOW ON’ was released in August 2021. In a five-star review, NME called it “the sound of rock music stretched to its thrilling limits”.

Since then, the band played a chaotic set at Glastonbury 2022 and appeared on the cover of NME.

In the cover feature, Yates spoke of the band’s crossover appeal, saying: “That’s always a great feeling. The ability to reach whoever might be looking for our music, and seeing that happen, is always an amazing feeling. Since we’ve been able to play live again, the opportunities we’ve been blessed with to play for so many new people…”

The band are set to tour with the recently-reunited Blink-182 this year, playing a host of North American tour dates.