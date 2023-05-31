Turnstile share new song in ‘I Think You Should Leave’ season three

Turnstile have debuted a new song called ‘Listening’ as part of the third season of Tim Robinson’s Netflix sketch show I Think You Should Leave.

The show launched its third season on the streaming service this week, and its fourth episode features a song by a group called The Everything-You-Knows, who are made up of Turnstile’s Brendan Yates, Pat McCrory, Daniel Fang and Franz Lyons.

Their song, ‘Listening’, is a catchy slice of alt-rock reminiscent of Blink-182, who Turnstile recently supported on their comeback arena tour in the US.

Listen to the new track below. Season three of I Think You Should Leave is streaming now on Netflix.

Later this year, Turnstile will play two UK gigs including a rescheduled Brixton Academy gig in London.

The hardcore band announced their biggest UK gig to date in London last year, which was originally set for May 30.

Now, the gig has been pushed back to August 15, with a new gig at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse now added for the following day. They will be the band’s only UK shows of 2023.

Brixton Academy is set to remain closed until further notice following the fatal crowd crush at an Asake concert at the venue in December – with a number of gigs beyond that now being relocated.

The band’s third album ‘GLOW ON’ was released in August 2021. In a five-star review, NME called it “the sound of rock music stretched to its thrilling limits”.

Since then, the band played a chaotic set at Glastonbury 2022 and appeared on the cover of NME.