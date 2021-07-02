NewsMusic News

Turnstile, Show Me The Body and more for Outbreak Fest 2022

Chubby and the Gang, Basement and more are also heading to Manchester next June

By Will Richards
Outbreak
Turnstile performing at Outbreak Fest 2018. Credit: Abbie Shipperley.

Outbreak Fest has released its line-up for 2022, featuring Turnstile, Show Me The Body and more.

The festival, traditionally held in Leeds, will move across the Pennines to Manchester for a three-day event at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre next June.

Also on the line-up for next year’s festival are Basement, who will play a 10th anniversary set featuring material from their albums ‘Colourmewithkindness’ and ‘I Wish I Could Stay Here’.

Advertisement

They’ll be joined by Chubby and the Gang, Higher Power, Knocked Loose, Citizen and more. See the full Outbreak 2022 line-up below, and pick up tickets here.

Reviewing Outbreak Fest in 2018, NME called the event “a visceral, thrilling celebration of the last true subculture,” writing: “Outbreak Fest, held every year in the north of England, is one of a handful of DIY festivals that provide congregation for the hardcore scene – Philadelphia’s This Is Hardcore is another.

“Here you’ll find swarms of people moshing, stagediving and generally hurling themselves about the place to the music – a rhythm-heavy evolution of rock which amplifies all of that genre’s most brutal moments, to provide as cathartic a release as you’re ever likely to find in any venue, at home or abroad.”

Turnstile recently returned with a surprise new EP called ‘TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION’.

Advertisement

The 4-track record from the Baltimore hardcore outfit features the recently released single ‘MYSTERY’, alongside three other new tracks.

Turnstile’s new release also comes accompanied by a short film directed by vocalist Brendan Yates.

Advertisement
Advertisement