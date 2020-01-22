News Music News

Turnstile announce biggest-ever UK live dates

The Baltimore hardcore band will return to these shores in March

Sam Moore
Turnstile
Turnstile (Picture: Press)

Turnstile have announced a new UK tour, with the band set to play their biggest shows in the country to date.

The Baltimore hardcore five-piece will return to these shores in March for the tour, which kicks off in Manchester on March 9 at the Academy 2.

The UK leg of the band’s ‘Share A View In Europe’ tour will then visit Bristol, Glasgow and Birmingham before winding up in London at ULU on March 13. Support will come from Gag, One Step Closer and Glitterer.

You can see Turnstile’s upcoming UK live schedule below.

March
9 – Manchester, Academy 2
10 – Bristol, The Trinity Centre
11 – Glasgow, The Garage
12 – Birmingham, The Mill
13 – London, ULU

Tickets for the gigs are on sale now from here.

Turnstile released the ‘Share A View’ EP on January 7, which consists of three remixes from Australian producer Mall Grab. The band’s most recent album, ‘Time & Space’, was released back in February 2018.

Speaking to NME in November 2018 about their riotous live shows, Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates said that he thinks crowd interaction is “what makes the live environment special”.

“It’s an interaction between people, and people playing music,” he added. “Get some blood flow that’s all you really need.”

