Watch Turnstile’s new video game-made clip for ‘UNDERWATER BOI’

Turnstile have shared the new video for their song ‘UNDERWATER BOI’ – watch below.

The track is taken from the Baltimore band’s acclaimed 2021 album ‘GLOW ON’, which was placed at Number Nine in NME‘s 50 Best Albums of 2021 list.

Turnstile have now released the video for ‘UNDERWATER BOI’, which was directed and edited by their drummer Daniel Fang.

The clip was captured using characters from the world of the 2003 MMORPG video game Second Life, and you can watch the end result below.

Earlier this month Turnstile played a run of UK shows to celebrate ‘GLOW ON’ including dates in London, Leeds and Nottingham.

The band were forced to reschedule their European tour dates to June and July – see details of those gigs below and find any remaining tickets here.

JUNE

18 – Hamburg, Gruenspan

20 – Paris, Elysee Montmartre

22 – Hasselt, Mod

JULY

5 – Berlin, Astra Kulturhaus

6 – Haarlem, Patronaat

18 – Cologne, Palladium

Turnstile will also headline Outbreak Festival 2022 and 2000Trees Festival in the UK this summer.

Turnstile recently made their ‘Tiny Desk (Home) Concert’ debut, which saw the five-piece play a set of stripped-down versions of their songs.

The set was filmed at drummer Daniel Fang’s house in Baltimore, with the band playing in a room filled with stuffed animals and toys.

In December, Turnstile made their late-night US TV debut with an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The band performed ‘MYSTERY’ and ‘T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION)’ during their appearance.