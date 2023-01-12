Turnstile’s Daniel Fang to drum with Seth Meyers’ backing band

Turnstile drummer Daniel Fang is set to temporarily join the Late Night With Seth Meyers backing band next week.

The musician announced on social media recently that he will perform with 8G Band on episodes of the NBC chat show airing between next Monday (January 16) and Thursday (19).

“Thank you [Eric Leiderman, Late Night… producer] for bringing Turnstile into the fold and for having me back in the seat of honour :),” Fang continued. “So excited for round 2.” He also attached an image of himself sitting at Meyers’ desk in the studio (see below).

8G Band is led by Saturday Night Live‘s Fred Armisen (guitar, drums) who plays alongside Seth Jabour (guitar), Syd Butler (bass), Eli Janney (keys) and Marnie Stern (guitar). The group was named after Studio 8G, where Late Night… is filmed at the 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City.

As Fang referred to in his post, Turnstile made their late-night television debut on Seth Meyers’ programme in December 2021. They aired a medley of the ‘Glow On’ tracks ‘Mystery’ and ‘T.L.C’ on that episode.

Following Fang’s stint, Tool‘s Danny Carey will take on drumming duties for 8G Band the week commencing January 23.

Meanwhile, Turnstile are due to play a headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton in south London this May as part of a brief run of European dates. You can find any remaining tickets here.

The band will also open for Blink-182 on the North American leg of their huge 2023 reunion tour between May and July.

‘Glow On’, Turnstile’s third and most recent studio album, came out in August 2021. In a five-star review, NME hailed the project as “the sound of rock music stretched to its thrilling limits”

Last summer, Turnstile performed a chaotic set at Glastonbury Festival 2022 and appeared on the cover of NME.