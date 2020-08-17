TV Priest announce debut album ‘Uppers’

TV Priest have announced details of their forthcoming debut album ‘Uppers’.

Set for release on November 13 on Hand In Hive, the band will released the album physically on both CD and LP, including a run of 300 strictly limited coloured vinyl through Recordstore. Pre-order is available now.

TV Priest have accompanied today’s album announcement (August 17) with the release of ‘Uppers” lead single ‘This Island’, which you can hear below.

Speaking about ‘This Island’, TV Priest frontman Charlie Drinkwater said: “‘This Island’ is about incoherence and inarticulate responses, both personal and political, in a time and place you don’t fully understand anymore. It’s an unrequited love letter, and a howl of frustration; a mea culpa and a call to arms. We wrote this to an increasingly nationalistic and isolationist drum beat playing out at home and abroad, and frankly we are scared and appalled.

“As artists we aren’t offering up solutions for living, but maybe we can extend a hand and let someone know that you aren’t alone in feeling under prepared in your responses yet powerful in your convictions.

“That small boats can still make big waves. That we have a world to win.”

TV Priest are scheduled to play their first headline dates in October, the dates of which you can see below.

October

27 – YES Basement, Manchester

28 – Shacklewell Arms, London

29 – Rough Trade, Bristol

30 – The Prince Albert, Brighton

31 – Heartbreakers, Southampton