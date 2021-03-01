TV Priest reschedule Spring tour for late 2021 and add new dates

TV Priest have rescheduled their forthcoming UK tour and added some new dates.

The band were set to head out on the road this Spring, but the tour was has now been rescheduled to October – November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sub Pop signees are set to hit up 11 cities across the country, beginning in London at the Shackwell Arms on October 19 and ending on November 4 in Southampton at Heartbreakers.

The band have also rescheduled their socially distanced and sold out dual headliner shows at London’s Oslo, taking place on July 3, in what will be only the band’s second and third ever shows.

Announcing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “Very excited to announce our Autumn Tour 2021 – we’re hoping we’ve not jumped the shark and can get out and play the album for you. Rescheduled dates and new ones to boot. Can’t wait.”

All previously purchased tickets continue to be valid for the corresponding rescheduled shows

See the new dates below:

JULY 2021

3 London, Oslo 18:45 (Matinee show) SOLD OUT

3 London, Oslo 21:00 (Evening show) SOLD OUT

OCTOBER 2021

19 London, Shackwell Arms SOLD OUT

21 Birmingham, Hare And Hound

22 Blackpool, Bootleg Special

23 Hull, Adelphi

27 Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Balch (Upstairs)

28 Bedford, Esquires

29 Manchester, Yes (Basement)

30 Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

31 Sheffield, Sidney & Matilda

NOVEMBER 2021

2 Bristol, Rough Trade

3 London, Moth Club

4 Southampton, Heartbreakers

The tour is in support of the band’s debut album, ‘Uppers’, which was released earlier this month.

In a three-star review, NME‘s Becky Rogers wrote: “Their debut doesn’t expect to fix the world’s problems, but is more than happy to have a pop at it in the meantime.”