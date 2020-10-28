TV Priest sign to Sub Pop and share new song ‘Decoration’

London’s TV Priest have announced that they’ve signed to Sub Pop for their debut album.

‘Uppers’, originally set to come out on November 13, will now arrive on the later date of February 5, 2021.

Ahead of the release of the album, the band have shared new track and video ‘Decoration’, which you can watch below. It follows the release of lead single ‘This Island’ upon the album’s original announcement back in August.

Advertisement

“We often think of it as a ‘walking down the road’ song,” frontman Charlie Drinkwater says of ‘Decoration’, “like you’re strolling along a street and lots of little vignettes of life are coming your way.

“The absurd in the mundane feels apt too. Once again this sense of a kind of late capitalism, Ayn Rand style ‘personal progression’ being an utter myth. It’s all just Decoration! Probably a favourite from the record.”

TV Priest are set to play a series of UK shows in spring 2021, including a London gig at the Shacklewell Arms.

See the list of dates below.

APRIL 2021

Advertisement

20th – Bristol – Rough Trade

21st – Southampton – Heartbreakers

22nd – London – The Shacklewell Arms

23rd – Brighton – Prince Albert

29th – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach

30th – Yes (Basement) – Manchester

Get to know TV Priest with NME‘s What’s Your Band Called Mate? feature from 2019 here.