TVXQ’s Yunho fined for violating COVID-19 restrictions, issues apology

TVXQ member Yunho has been fined for a previous violation of COVID-19 restrictions in the South Korean city of Seoul.

Back in February, the K-pop idol had allegedly violated COVID-19 restrictions, which at the time prohibited customers from staying in restaurants past 10pm. According to The Straits Times, Yunho and three of his friends were suspected of staying in a Seoul restaurant past the curfew sometime in late February.

Following investigations by the police, Yunho, along with three other customers and two employees of the restaurant, have been fined for the infringement. However, the Prosecutors’ Office also clarified that these fines were not a “criminal punishment”, but simply an “administrative fine”, per E-Daily and translated by Soompi.

In a statement to South Korean media outlet Sports Dong-A, Yunho’s agency SM Entertainment said that the artist has “reflected deeply on his careless actions that caused his fans and many other people concern during a time when everyone is suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Meanwhile, Yunho has also issued a personal apology following news of his fine. “As someone who has received so much love from the public, I apologise once again for not abiding by the proper regulations,” he wrote in his statement. “I will be more careful and strict with myself so that this kind of incident does not occur again.”

Back in March, after Yunho made headlines for his flouting COVID-19 restriction rules, the singer was consequently dropped by several sponsors, including food-delivery app Yogiyo and food manufacturing company Ottogi.

He also subsequently stepped down from his role as a host of the Mnet reality TV series Kingdom: Legendary War. However, his fellow TVXQ bandmate Changmin continued on as the show’s sole host.