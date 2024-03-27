Twenty One Pilots announce 2024-2025 world tour dates in UK, Europe, US and Australia

Twenty One Pilots have announced a huge world tour with dates planned across the UK, Europe, the US and Australia across 2024 and 2025.

The tour is in support of their forthcoming seventh album ‘Clancy’, which will land on May 17 via Fueled By Ramen. The social media accounts of several huge arenas have been simultaneously sharing billboards and screens that feature a silhouette image of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in the run-up to the announcement of what will be the Columbus duo’s biggest tour to date.

It kicks off in the US in the summer, with the first date taking place in Denver on August 15. They will then be taking in arenas across the US till October, while in November, they’ll be heading to Australia for a string of shows.

Next year, they’ll be taking their show around Europe, starting in Hamburg on April 7. They will then spend the rest of the month in the continent before heading to the UK and Ireland for the last section of the tour, starting in Glasgow on May 5 and signing off with two nights in London from May 13-14.

To coincide with the tour, Twenty One Pilots have also dropped the next single from ‘Clancy’, an energetic, punky track titled ‘Next Semester’.

Check out the song, as well as the tour dates below – you can find tickets for UK dates here, and US dates here. The pre-sale will open on April 2 while general sale will begin

Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Clancy’ world tour dates are:

AUGUST

15 – Denver, CO, Ball Arena

18 – Salt Lake City, UT, Delta Center

21 – Portland, OR, Moda Center

22 – Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena

24 – Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

25- Sacramento, CA, Golden 1 Center

27 – Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome

28 – Los Angeles, CA, Intuit Dome

30 – Phoenix, AZ, Footprint Center

31- Las Vegas, NV, MGM Grand Garden Arena

SEPTEMBER

3 – Austin, TX, Moody Center

4 – Houston, TX, Toyota Center

6 – Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

10 – Duluth, GA, Gas South Arena

11 – Orlando, FL, Kia Center

13 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

14 – Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center

15 – Baltimore, MD, CFG Bank Arena

17 – Newark, NJ, Prudential Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center

20 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

25 – Montreal, QC, Bell Centre

27 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

28 – Cleveland, OH, Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

29 – Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

OCTOBER

1 – Chicago, IL, United Center

2 – Chicago, IL, United Center

4 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

5 – Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena

8 – Indianapolis, IN, Gainbridge Fieldhouse

9 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

10 – St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Center

12 – Minneapolis, MN, Target Center

17 – Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena

19 – Melbourne, AU, Rod Laver Arena

21 – Brisbane, AU, Brisbane Entertainment Centre

24 – Sydney, AU, Qudos Bank Arena

APRIL

7 – Hamburg, DE, Barclays Arena

8 – Berlin, DE, Uber Arena

9 – Lodz, PL, Atlas Arena

12 – Prague, CZ, O2 Arena

13 – Vienna, AT, Wiener Stadthalle

16 – Zurich, CH, Hallenstadion

17 – Bologna, IT, Unipol Arena

21 – Madrid, ES, WiZink Center

22 – Barcelona, ES, Palau San Jordi

24 – Lyon, FR, LDLC Arena

27 – Munich, DE, Olympiahalle

28 – Milan, IT, Forum

30 – Amsterdam, NL, Ziggo Dome

MAY

1 – Cologne, DE, Lanxess Arena

2 – Paris, FR, Accor Arena

5 – Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro Arena

6 – Birmingham, UK, Resorts World Arena

8 – Belfast, UK, SSE Arena Belfast

9 – Dublin, IE, 3Arena

11 – Manchester, UK, AO Arena

13 – London, UK, The O2

14 – London, UK, The O2

Earlier this month, the band revealed that they were in the process of filming music videos for every song on their new album. The lead single, ‘Overcompensate‘, was released last month.