Twenty One Pilots announce new ‘Trench’ Twitch emotes

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph is set to take part in a live-streamed charity Fortnite tournament on Twitch tomorrow (December 8).

Ahead of the event, the band have unveiled a new range of emotes on the livestreaming site, based on their fan-favourite mascot ‘Ned’.

Ned first appeared in the video for ‘Chlorine’ last year, from the band’s latest album ‘Trench, and also appeared in the band’s live shows.

Advertisement

“Ned is a very important person to us. He’s been a friend of ours for a while, we’re now just introducing him to the world and our fans have adopted him and made him their own,” Joseph explained in an interview. “That was really cool to see.

The emotes feature Ned in a number of festive outfits, including a Santa hat and reindeer antlers. They can be pre-ordered by fans who subscribe to the band’s Twitch channel ahead of the stream.

The three-hour long tournament, titled ‘Tyler’s Christmas Party’, will take place tomorrow from 6pm EST (11pm GMT), and is sponsored by fast food chain Chipotle.

Last month, meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun and Chainsmokers‘ Matt McGuire teamed up to perform a series of explosive drum covers.

Advertisement

In a 12-minute megamix video, the pair battled it out as they covered songs by Jay-Z, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Paramore, N.E.R.D. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Meanwhile, in a bizarre mash up video, a YouTube user has mixed Taylor Swift‘s ‘Love Story’ with ‘Jump Suit’ – the lead single from Twenty One Pilots‘ 2018 album ‘Trench’.