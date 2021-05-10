Twenty One Pilots announce special London pop-up shop and gallery

Twenty One Pilots have announced a special pop-up shop and gallery that will open in London later this month.

The event will tie in with the duo’s upcoming new album ‘Scaled and Icy’, which is set for release on May 21.

Set to take place from May 21-22 at an undisclosed venue in London (details of which will be confirmed on May 20), Twenty One Pilots’ pop-up shop and gallery will feature never-before-seen imagery and limited edition merchandise.

Fans will need to pre-order ‘Scaled and Icy’ from the band’s official store before May 18 in order to receive an access code and be in with a chance of picking up free tickets to the pop-up event.

The subsequent access to tickets will take place online on May 20 at 10am, and they will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Fans who successfully manage to secure tickets to the pop-up will be able to select a preferred day and time slot to visit the event.

“Please note that having an access code does not guarantee a ticket,” a statement on the band’s FAQs page for the pop-up adds.

Twenty One Pilots have so far released two singles from ‘Scaled and Icy’: ‘Shy Away’ was released on April 7, while ‘Choker’ followed on April 30.

‘Scaled And Icy’ is “the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 – anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt”, as per a press release.

While working on the project, the band adopted “a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting” which resulted in “a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering”.