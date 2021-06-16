Twenty One Pilots announce ‘Takeøver Tour’, including London live dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced details of their ‘Takeøver Tour’, which includes live dates in London next year.

The tour will see the band, who recently released their latest album ‘Scaled and Icy’, play a series of shows (ranging from “rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles”) in select cities in the US, as well as London and Mexico City.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will embark on their tour in Denver in September before heading to LA, Chicago, Boston, Columbus and Atlanta throughout the autumn. Dates in Mexico City are also set to be announced.

Advertisement

Twenty One Pilots will then visit London in June 2022 for a quartet of shows, including gigs at The Camden Assembly and The SSE Arena Wembley.

You can see details of Twenty One Pilots’ planned London shows below.

June 2022

21 – The Camden Assembly, London

22 – O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, London

23 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

25 – The SSE Arena Wembley, London

Tickets for Twenty One Pilots’ ‘Takeøver Tour’ go on general sale on June 23 at 9am – you’ll be able to find those and more information about tickets by heading here.

“Wow. We’re playing shows again,” Twenty One Pilots’ Dun said in a statement. “I couldn’t visualise taking another break like we did before ‘Trench’, but then we were forced to.

Advertisement

“Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

Last month Twenty One Pilots performed ‘Shy Away’ during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.