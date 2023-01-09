Twenty One Pilots announce ‘Vessel’ 10th anniversary vinyl box set

Twenty One Pilots have announced the release of a 10th anniversary vinyl box set to celebrate their third studio album ‘Vessel’.

‘Vessel’ was the first Twenty One Pilots album to be released by Fueled By Ramen and it features the songs ‘Ode to Sleep’, ‘Holding on to You’, ‘House of Gold’, ‘Car Radio’, ‘Guns For Hands’, and ‘Trees’, which were all on their previous album ‘Regional At Best’ but were re-recorded.

The limited one-time pressing includes a candy-style deluxe box set with a double-LP with printed sleeves and tri-fold jackets as well as a lenticular insert and faux-Polaroid photos.

Side A and Side B will include the original album track list, while Side C features four live tracks recorded during a hometown gig at The LC Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Side D includes songs initially released on ‘Regional At Best’: ‘Forest’, ‘Glowing Eyes’, ‘Kitchen Sink’ and ‘Lovely’.

In addition to the 10th anniversary box set, the band have also announced a ‘Vessel’ 10-year merch collection, inspired by the album’s artwork. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts and can be purchased here.

The box set will be released on February 3 and is available to pre-order here.

Twenty One Pilots celebrated the anniversary of their debut album yesterday (January 8) with a special livestream on YouTube. The three-hour stream included archived never-before-seen footage, shared memories, games and spontaneous ukulele performances of tracks.

In addition to the stream, the band collected donations for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Over the course of the broadcast, they raised over $45,000 (£37,000).

Earlier this month, Twenty One Pilots appeared to wrap their latest album cycle, ‘Scaled And Icy‘.

Frontman Tyler Joseph took to Instagram on January 1 to reflect on the period writing the band’s sixth album, which was released during the COVID pandemic when touring was limited.

The singer ended his post with: “And that concludes ψ”. The symbol “ψ” is Psi, the 23rd letter of the Greek alphabet, aka “psuche” (meaning mind or soul) from which the term “psyche” arose.

However, Twenty One Pilots weren’t explicit in the post about it being the end of an era, nor did they say anything about a new album that would lead fans to assume the closure of a chapter.

Elsewhere, the band shared a mash-up of the Stranger Things theme tune and their 2016 song ‘Heathens’ last summer – check out the performance here.