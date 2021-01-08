Twenty One Pilots appear to be teasing a new era – and fans are excited

Twenty One Pilots appear to be teasing a new era after the band updated all of their social media headers.

The Ohio duo, comprising Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, have updated the headers of their social media channels with an orange-tinged photo of the pair in an empty venue staring at a stage, with their ‘Trench’ era logo in between.

Known for playing cat-and-mouse with their fans, Twenty One Pilots released ‘Trench’, their fifth album, in 2018 via an elaborate trail of breadcrumbs that involved cryptic clues smuggled in awards acceptance speeches and semi-secret websites.

Some theories point to the orange in the new headers being the result of combining the yellow of ‘Trench’ with the red of previous album ‘Blurryface’, therefore suggesting the band’s upcoming new record could be a mix of both albums.

There have already been fan theories about the arrival of new Twenty One Pilots music following the ending of their ‘never-ending’ music video for ‘Level Of Concern’, which recently broke the Guinness world record for ‘longest music video ever’.

On Reddit, LuminescentLabrys pondered the length of the video – 178 days – and how that number could be significant in some way.

“We know that the never ending music video ran for 178 days before stopping and I was thinking, could that be pointing to a date or something?” they wrote. ​”As in like 17/8, 17th of August, new album release? (The number of hours it ran could also be significant maybe).”

Others have suggested new music could arrive on June 22, 2021 – 178 days after the ‘Level Of Concern’ video ended.

See some of the fan responses to the band’s new social media banners below:

Trench era will always have a special place in my heart.

part of me is sad that it’s over, but the other part is excited and wants more.

I’m hopeful for what’s coming next and cant wait to what you guys are gonna show us.

ℹOkay for those out of the loop: -Twenty One Pilots changed their banner on all platforms

-It's a picture taken a while back, which showed in empty stage

Last May Joseph said the band could release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Joseph said he didn’t know if the new record would be an “in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off”.

He said: “It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans.

“Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.”

The band marked last month’s festive season with a new, original single, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’.