Twenty One Pilots’ 2015 album ‘Blurryface’ is the most streamed album of all-time by a group.

That’s according to Twitter account @ChartData, which reports that the 14-track record has garnered 3.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The duo’s song ‘Stressed Out’ – also from ‘Blurryface’ – has more than 1 billion views on YouTube, meaning that figures are likely to be even higher when collecting data from across other streaming platforms including Apple Music.

Spotify has not released the figures for its most streamed album of all time by a solo artist, however the platform confirmed last October that Ed Sheeran’s ‘÷’ (released in 2017) tops its all-time list followed by Justin Bieber’s ‘Purpose’ (2015) [via Complex].

This week, Twenty One Pilots’ latest album ‘Trench’ was certified Gold in the UK, meaning that the US duo have sold more than 100,000 copies across the Atlantic.

The band released a new, reimagined version of their hit song ‘Chlorine’ last month. Shared as part of what the group are calling the ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’, the new version has the title ‘Chlorine (19.4326° N, 99.1332° W)’ which references a point in Mexico City.

Whilst details about the mysterious ‘Løcatiøn Sessiøns’ are scarce as yet, fans are speculating that the titles may link to locations where the band recorded the songs.