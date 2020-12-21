Advertisement

“since josh accidentally pulled the plug on the never-ending video for Level of Concern, Guinness checked out the stats and declared it officially the longest video ever,” the band tweeted to announce the news. “congratulations, you did it.”

In order to announce the closure of their ‘never-ending’ video, the band’s Josh Dun shared a spoof video with fans.

In the video, Dun explained that the only way the stream will end is if the power gets cut, before doing exactly that after overloading a Christmas tree with lights.

Earlier this month, the band surprised fans by sharing their new festive single, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’.

In the song, Dun and bandmate Tyler Joseph sing of the optimism to be found in Christmas after a tumultuous year, sharing nostalgic reflections as they sing: “Cause everybody wants to make it home this year/Even if the world is crumbling down… You rest assured, Christmas saves the year.”

Last month, Dun and The Chainsmokers‘ Matt McGuire paired up to perform a set of explosive drum covers, sharing a 12-minute video where they battled out covers of songs by the likes of Jay-Z, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Paramore, N.E.R.D. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.