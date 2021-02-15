Twenty One Pilots continue to tease new era with cryptic selfie

Twenty One Pilots have continued to tease a new era of music by sharing a cryptic selfie.

The Ohio duo, comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, previously teased fans last month by updating the headers of their social media channels with an orange-tinged photo of the pair in an empty venue staring at a stage, with their ‘Trench’ era logo in between.

However, it now seems that a blue era could be the next chapter after singer Tyler Joseph shared a photo to his Instagram stories of a selfie featuring a blue symbol over his right eye.

Eagled-eyed fans have since spotted that the symbol in question is Psi, the 23rd letter of the Greek alphabet, prompting them to question if if it could be a subtle reference to Tyler’s fascination with psychology – which is commonly explored in the band’s lyrics.

While it’s the scarcest of hints, the US duo are known for playing cat-and-mouse with their fans and eleased ‘Trench’, their fifth album, in 2018 via an elaborate trail of breadcrumbs that involved cryptic clues smuggled in awards acceptance speeches and semi-secret websites.

There have already been fan theories about the arrival of new Twenty One Pilots music following the ending of their ‘never-ending’ music video for ‘Level Of Concern’, which recently broke the Guinness world record for ‘longest music video ever’.