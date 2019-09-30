Twenty One Pilots fans accuse The Chainsmokers of “ripping off” their latest tour

The 'World War Joy' tour has been criticised

Twenty One Pilots fans are criticising The Chainsmokers for perceived similarities between their recent tours.

The ‘Stressed Out’ rockers began the ‘Bandito’ tour in October 2018 and received praise for its complex staging, which featured elaborate pyrotechnics and burning cars.

Now, The Chainsmokers have been criticised after beginning ‘The World Way Joy’ tour – which boasts an arguably similar set-up.

As well as featuring real flame torches at several points throughout the show, the staging also follows in the steps of the Bandito tour by including floating walkways.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Twenty one pilots tickets got sold out? no worries! the chainsmokers are gonna put on a show exactly like the one you wanted.”

Another raged: “Ok you cannot call THIS just a trend that a lot of bands/ artists are doing. this is a very distinct, UNIQUE, twenty one pilots thing and the chainsmokers are just… ripping it off… jesus christ.”

And while the band are yet to directly respond, actress Debby Ryan (the fiancee of drummer Josh Dun), was seemingly unimpressed when quizzed by a fan.

They asked: “How do you feel about the Chainsmokers literally copying everything Tyler and Josh do?”

She replied: “Who.”

NME have contacted representatives for both acts for a response.

Last month, Twenty One Pilots returned to the UK for back-to-back performances at Reading & Leeds festivals. The latter saw them delivering an unlikely cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger‘, joined by Post Malone.