Twenty One Pilots’ first ever show was shut down by police

The duo played a college campus back in Ohio

Twenty One Pilots have revealed that their first ever live show was shut down by police.

The Ohio duo, who released their fifth album ‘Trench‘ last year, took to the stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesborough on Sunday (May 26).

Ahead of their performance on the New Music Stage, the group recalled playing a disastrous first gig back in their home state.

“We got one song in, and it got shut down by the police,” Josh Dun told the BBC of the college campus show.

“Before the police came, I remember thinking how exhausted I was after one song. Over time you learn to budget energy within a set.”

Tyler Joseph added that these early outings, however unsuccessful, helped shape the band as live musicians. “We figured out who we were in front of no-one,” he explained. “Every day we get on stage, we learn a little bit more.

“We put in those hours and those years on stage learning how to talk to a crowd, how to relate to a crowd and how to put on a show.”

Earlier this month, Twenty One Pilots played every track from ‘Trench’ during a show in Vancouver, Canada. While they didn’t perform each song in the order it appears on the album, the 23-strong setlist was dominated by tracks from their latest LP.

In other news, Twenty One Pilots are gearing up for a headline slot at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals. They’re joined at the top of the bill by Post Malone, The 1975, and Foo Fighters.