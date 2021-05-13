Twenty One Pilots have launched their own official burrito

Twenty One Pilots have launched their very own burrito.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who release their new album ‘Scaled And Icy’ next Friday (May 21), have joined forces with Chipotle Mexican Grill for the venture.

Taking to social media today (May 13), the Ohio duo posted a preview video in which they visit a branch of the food chain to make an order.

In the clip, Joseph begins serving his bandmate from behind the restaurant’s counter. We then see Dun opting for a burrito containing white rice, chicken, queso blanco, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, cheese and romaine lettuce.

“You’re gonna love this,” Joseph says in the two-minute ad.

Fans can now order “the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito” via the Chipotle website or mobile app. Check out the tweet below.

we hit our favorite spot @chipotletweets and created the official Twenty One Pilots Burrito together. you can now get it in the chipotle app or online. #sponsored pic.twitter.com/IB3jhaHFiY — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) May 13, 2021

The band have so far released two singles from the forthcoming ‘Scaled And Icy’: ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’.

The ‘Trench’ follow-up was written and largely produced by Joseph over the course of the past year at his home studio while he was in isolation, with Dun engineering the drums remotely from across the country.

To mark its release, Twenty One Pilots will perform an “immersive” live-streamed show that will be broadcast globally next Friday. Tickets and further information can be found here.

Sharing an update on the virtual gig yesterday (May 12), the duo said they were “working hard at rehearsals” while posting a series of behind-the-scenes images – check them out here.

Meanwhile, Twenty One Pilots recently announced a special pop-up shop and gallery that will open at an undisclosed London venue between May 21 and May 23. Further details are expected to be confirmed next Thursday (May 20).