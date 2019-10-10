Twenty One Pilots ‘Ned’ Pop Funko dolls are coming this week

Ned has his very own Pop Funko doll now

Twenty One Pilots have launched their own Pop Funko figure of ‘Ned’, the character who appears in their ‘Chlorine’ video.

After appearing in ‘Chlorine’, Ned has also been seen in the video for ‘The Hype’ and has made several more appearances in the band’s live shows. The popularity of the character also led to the group launching a Ned-themed merchandise line, while ‘Ned’ even has his own Instagram account.

The Ned Pop Funko doll was first teased back in June; the doll itself will be available to buy from tomorrow (October 11). You can see an image of the doll below.

Recently, Twenty One Pilots fans criticised The Chainsmokers after there were perceived similarities between their recent tours.

The ‘Stressed Out’ rockers began the ‘Bandito’ tour in October 2018 and received praise for its complex staging, which featured elaborate pyrotechnics and burning cars.

The Chainsmokers have since been criticised for their ‘The World Way Joy’ tour – which boasts an arguably similar set-up. As well as featuring real flame torches at several points throughout the show, the staging also follows in the steps of the ‘Bandito’ tour by including floating walkways.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Twenty one pilots tickets got sold out? no worries! the chainsmokers are gonna put on a show exactly like the one you wanted.”

Back in August, Twenty One Pilots returned to the UK for back-to-back performances at Reading & Leeds festivals. The latter saw them delivering an unlikely cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger‘, where they were joined by Post Malone.