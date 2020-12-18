Twenty One Pilots’ ‘never-ending’ video for ‘Level Of Concern’ comes to a close

Twenty One Pilots‘ ‘never-ending’ video for ‘Level Of Concern’ has actually come to a close, six months after it was first launched.

Back in June the band called on fans to submit video for the visuals, forming a constant live stream of automatically generated footage that changes every time the song restarts.

“Dance, animate, dress up, get creative, be weird and have fun,” the band asked of fans in their call-out at the time.

Advertisement

“For the last 178 days fans have been generating a never-ending music video for ‘Level of Concern’,” the band wrote on Twitter this week, announcing the end of the stream. “Well, we thought it was never going to end.”

In an accompanying spoof video, the band’s Josh Dun explains that the only way the stream will end is if the power gets cut, before doing exactly that after overloading a Christmas tree with lights. Watch the video below.

for the last 178 days fans have been generating a never-ending music video for Level of Concern. well, we thought it was never going to end. pic.twitter.com/FxoZVg2qi5 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 16, 2020

Earlier this month, the band surprised fans by sharing their new festive single, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’.

Frontman Tyler Joseph, meanwhile, offered a more in-depth apology this week following a tweet that poked fun at the idea of him “using his platforms” that attracted criticism around the Black Lives Matter movement this year.

Ahead of a charity livestreamed Fortnite tournament, Joseph took to Twitch to apologise once more. “It was wrong and I shouldn’t have done it,” he said. “I see now how I could have hurt some people, and it did hurt people.”

Advertisement

Back in the summer, Joseph suggested that the band may release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. The follow-up comes after their release of ‘Trench’ two years ago.

In a four-star review of their last album, NME wrote that the LP was “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”