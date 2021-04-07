Twenty One Pilots announce new album ‘Scaled And Icy’ with lead single ‘Shy Away’

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new track called ‘Shy Away’, the first to be lifted from their forthcoming sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’.

The Ohio duo – comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – began teasing their next era on social media back in January, and later posted a cryptic selfie on Instagram.

Following up on 2018’s ‘Trench’, the band have today (April 7) detailed their next full-length effort which is due to arrive on May 21 via Fueled By Ramen. An “immersive” live-streamed show will also be broadcast worldwide that same day.

You can pre-order/pre-save Twenty One Pilots’ new album ‘Scaled And Icy’ here, and watch the official ‘Shy Away’ video (directed by Miles & AJ) below.

Shy Away is the first song we are sharing with you from our upcoming album Scaled And Icy. https://t.co/fXCOpexIxS pic.twitter.com/qunCFwCCey — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) April 7, 2021

The 11-track record was written and largely produced by Tyler Joseph over the course of the past year at his home studio while he was in coronavirus-enforced isolation, with Josh Dun engineering the drums remotely from across the country.

‘Scaled And Icy’ is “the product of long-distance virtual sessions and finds the duo processing their upended routines along with the prevailing emotions of 2020 – anxiety, loneliness, boredom and doubt”, as per a press release.

While working on the project, the band adopted “a more imaginative and bold approach to their songwriting” which resulted in “a collection of songs that push forward through setbacks and focus on the possibilities worth remembering”.

Other song titles on the LP include ‘Good Day’, ‘Choker’, ‘Saturday’, ‘Formidable’ and ‘No Chances’ – you can check out the full tracklisting and artwork below.

‘Good Day’ ‘Choker’ ‘Shy Away’ ‘The Outside’ ‘Saturday’ ‘Never Take It’ ‘Mulberry Street’ ‘Formidable’ ‘Bounce Man’ ‘No Chances’ ‘Redecorate’

Fans in the UK will be able to tune in to Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience at 8pm BST on Friday, May 21. Tickets details and further information can be found here.

In a four-star review of Twenty One Pilots’ previous album, NME wrote: “‘Trench’ is the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”