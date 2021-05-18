Twenty One Pilots have shared a new track called ‘Saturday’ – you can listen to it below.

The Ohio duo – comprised of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – will release their sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’ this Friday (May 21), having previewed the project with the singles ‘Shy Away’ and ‘Choker’.

Taking to Twitter today (May 18), the band hinted that a new song was on the horizon by a cryptic, 30-second video teaser before unveiling ‘Saturday’ alongside an accompanying official lyric video.

“Slow down on Monday/ Not a sound on Wednesday/ Might get loud on Friday/ But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday/ We paint the town“, frontman Joseph sings on the upbeat party-ready track.

Twenty One Pilots are due to mark the release of ‘Scaled & Icy’ with an “immersive” live-streamed show on Friday – tickets and further information can be found here.

Sharing an update on the virtual gig last week (May 12), the duo said they were “working hard at rehearsals” while posting a series of behind-the-scenes images – check them out here.

The upcoming ‘Trench’ follow-up was written and largely produced by Joseph over the course of the past year at his home studio while he was in isolation, with Dun engineering the drums remotely from across the country.

Meanwhile, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun recently launched their own burrito in partnership with Chipotle Mexican Grill.