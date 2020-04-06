Twenty One Pilots have a new song on the way, according to Tyler Joseph

Twenty One Pilots are readying the release of a new song, according to frontman Tyler Joseph.

Joseph stoked fan excitement last night (April 5) with a series of posts on Twitter, which began by him posting “always writing” and adding “but this one feels like it should just come out now”.

always writing,

Explaining that the new track is the first he’s ever written on electric guitar, he described it as “simple but hopeful”.

“Give me a few days to finish it up,” Joseph added. “A good rule of thumb is to never give yourself a deadline so tweeting about it kind of just added pressure, it’s not done yet.”

Joseph added that he wanted a portion of the proceeds from the song to go towards Crew Nation, a coronavirus relief fund which “provides funding for people who work in the live music industry who don’t have a job right now”.

“No one knows when live music will get back on its feet,” he wrote. “I’ve met so many amazing people working venues and touring with bands. Hopefully we can do something to help some through this song.”

Joseph ended his thread an hour later by tweeting “Josh, I’m sending you some files” in reference to his bandmate Josh Dun.

Twenty One Pilots’ last album, ‘Trench’, came out in October 2018.