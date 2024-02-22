Twenty One Pilots: “Next week, a new chapter begins”

Twenty One Pilots have released a teaser of their new era, announcing that “next week, a new chapter begins”.

Just days after teasing their new era, the duo have released a trailer foreshadowing what’s to come, seemingly teasing a new character and location.

“I am trapped, stuck in a cycle I have never been able to break,” narrates frontman Tyler Joseph at the trailer’s beginning. “I want to believe this is the last time, but I don’t know for sure.”

In the trailer, the band unveiled a new plot twist in their narrative: Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun have become escapees, washed up on a new island called Voldsøy. A mysterious creature has also granted Joseph a “miraculous power”, where Joseph is seen reanimating a dead body back in the continent of Trench.

Towards the end, Joseph dons a brand-new balaclava, announcing: “I am returning to Trench. I am Clancy”. Take a look at the thrilling trailer below:

Next week, a new chapter begins.

But today, we take a look back on how we got here. pic.twitter.com/b4E4jT4gEC — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) February 22, 2024

The speculation about new music comes after the duo trolled fans last year by performing a “new song” that couldn’t be heard. During a livestream last January to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their third album ‘Vessels’, the band played a track with the drums manipulated so high that the new song couldn’t be heard.

Twenty One Pilots will expand the universe they have slowly been building over the years, including their most recent album ‘Scaled and Icy‘. In 2021, NME gave the album a four-star review, writing: “If ‘Blurryface’ was the band fighting to be heard and ‘Trench’ saw them trying to maintain control, ‘Scaled and Icy’ sees the pair mostly at peace and following their gut.

“Despite the swaggering optimism and huge pop bangers, ‘Scaled and Icy’ is still very much in the Twenty One Pilots universe. Sure, there is some inevitable fan service – the title, after all, is an anagram of ‘Clancy is dead’ – but this album sees one of the most fearless bands of their generation continue to take risks.”

In other news, Shania Twain has opened up about her experience working with Joseph. Joseph worked on ‘The Hardest Stone’, taken from Twain’s sixth studio album ‘Queen of Me’.