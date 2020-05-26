Watch Twenty One Pilots perform ‘Level Of Concern’ for the first time

Twenty One Pilots have performed their recent single ‘Level Of Concern’ live for the first time – you can watch the video below.

Released last month, the standalone song was played on the ‘At Home Edition’ of US chat show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing from their respective gardens, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun enlisted the help of Simon Jefferis, MisterWives’ Jesse Blum and Mutemath’s Paul Meany for the video. The Ohio duo’s animated companion Ned is also featured.

“Glad to see that Ned is doing okay, was worried about him,” commented one viewer. Another said: “Ned is now OFFICIALLY the third member of Twenty One Pilots.” The ‘Level Of Concern’ live airing comes after Tyler Joseph recently suggested that the band may release their next album “sooner than we were planning”. “I don’t know if it’s this in-between record or if it’s a continuation of the narrative and where we left off,” the frontman explained of the ‘Trench’ follow-up. “It’s kind of hard for me to tap into the story of ‘Trench’ and what we’ve been building on up until that point without being out there, without touring, without having those live shows, without interacting with our fans,” he continued. “Man, as much as I appreciate everyone getting on their computer and playing acoustic bedroom versions of stuff, it’s old to me. I don’t want to just do that. I want to talk to our fans through a record.” Advertisement In a four-star review of 2018’s ‘Trench’, NME wrote that the LP was “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”