Watch footage of Twenty One Pilots’ gig where they played all of ‘Trench’ live for the first time

Vancouver's Rogers Arena was treated to the special set list last night
Twenty One Pilots played every track from their recent album ‘Trench’ live for the first time during their gig in Vancouver, Canada last night – watch fan-shot footage of the show below.
The Ohio duo are currently on the ‘Bandito Tour’ in support of their fifth studio album, which came out back in October. It was their first LP since 2015’s ‘Blurryface’.
Yesterday’s show (May 12) at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena saw Twenty One Pilots play all 14 tracks from ‘Trench’ live during a single show for the very first time. While they didn’t perform each song in the order it appears on the album, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s 23-strong setlist was dominated by tracks from ‘Trench’ like never before.
You can watch fan-shot footage from yesterday’s landmark gig below.
Twenty One Pilots’ setlist was:
Jumpsuit
Levitate
Fairly Local
Stressed Out
Heathens
Legend
We Don’t Believe What’s On TV
The Hype
Lane Boy
Nico And The Niners
Smithereens
Neon Gravestones
Bandito
Pet Cheetah
Holding On To You
Ride
Cut My Lip
My Blood
Morph
Car Radio
Truce (played from tape)
Chlorine
Leave The City
Trees
Last month, Twenty One Pilots were among the big names who were added to the bill for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, which will take place later this month.