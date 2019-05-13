Watch footage of Twenty One Pilots’ gig where they played all of ‘Trench’ live for the first time

Vancouver's Rogers Arena was treated to the special set list last night

Twenty One Pilots played every track from their recent album ‘Trench’ live for the first time during their gig in Vancouver, Canada last night – watch fan-shot footage of the show below.

The Ohio duo are currently on the ‘Bandito Tour’ in support of their fifth studio album, which came out back in October. It was their first LP since 2015’s ‘Blurryface’.

Yesterday’s show (May 12) at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena saw Twenty One Pilots play all 14 tracks from ‘Trench’ live during a single show for the very first time. While they didn’t perform each song in the order it appears on the album, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun’s 23-strong setlist was dominated by tracks from ‘Trench’ like never before.

You can watch fan-shot footage from yesterday’s landmark gig below.

Twenty One Pilots’ setlist was:

Jumpsuit

Levitate

Fairly Local

Stressed Out

Heathens

Legend

We Don’t Believe What’s On TV

The Hype

Lane Boy

Nico And The Niners

Smithereens

Neon Gravestones

Bandito

Pet Cheetah

Holding On To You

Ride

Cut My Lip

My Blood

Morph

Car Radio

Truce (played from tape)

Chlorine

Leave The City

Trees

Last month, Twenty One Pilots were among the big names who were added to the bill for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Middlesbrough, which will take place later this month.