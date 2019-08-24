Twenty One Pilots hilariously recruit dancing security team for Reading Festival performance

From dad dancing in the pit to sideways congas on stage, this is a security detail we should all aspire to have in our lives

Twenty One Pilots played the main stage at Reading Festival this evening (August 24), and during their set they were joined on stage by a dancing security team.

Stereotypically, security are intimidating types who don’t so much as raise the corners of their mouths for even a second. Tonight, that stereotype was shattered after Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun realised they needed some help in encouraging the crowd to dance.

Jospeh told the Reading crowd: “I’m gonna give you an example of what I mean by dance.” Inundated with screams because fans thought he was going to start dancing, he added: “It’s not coming from me, though.”

Pointing to the main stage screens, a group of on duty security were spotted in the main stage photo pit. One by one they pulled a few dance moves out the bag – much to the amusement of the audience, the band themselves and Billie Eilish who was watching from side of stage.

Later in the set, security joined Twenty One Pilots on stage for a group (sort of) conga line.

Take a look at clips featuring the dancing security below:

Elsewhere during their set, Twenty One Pilots performed a cover of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ to pay homage to British music and culture.

“We wanna thank you as a couple of Americans. Thanks for letting us come across the pond and play at your festival,” Tyler Joseph told the Reading crowd. “We have such a deep respect for your musical culture, your festival culture over here. For you to let us be a part of that, it really means a lot to us.”