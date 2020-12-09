Twenty One Pilots release holiday single, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’

Twenty One Pilots are marking the festive season with a new, original single, ‘Christmas Saves The Year’, announcing the drop on Twitter.

Released today (December 9), Twenty One Pilots explained their festive song was written and recorded at the home of vocalist Tyler Joseph.

an original twenty one pilots christmas song written and recorded in tyler’s home studio. from us to you, merry christmas. https://t.co/H67OhTJSY3 pic.twitter.com/BaNUP6WtK6 — twenty one pilots (@twentyonepilots) December 9, 2020

The description accompanying the single’s official audio – which you can listen to below – features the lyrics for ‘Christmas Saves The Year’.

Duo Joseph and Josh Dun sing of the optimism to be found in Christmas after a tumultuous year, sharing nostalgic reflections as they sing, “Cause everybody wants to make it home this year/Even if the world is crumbling down… You rest assured, Christmas saves the year.”

The new song marks an end to an eclectic year of events for the Ohio outfit. Yesterday (December 8), Joseph took part in a live-streamed charity Fortnite tournament on Twitch, with the band revealing a new range of emotes on the streaming site, based on their fan-favourite mascot ‘Ned’, who featured in the music video for their ‘Trench’ cut, ‘Chlorine’, last year.

Last month, drummer Dun and Chainsmokers’ Matt McGuire paired up to perform a set of explosive drum covers, sharing a 12-minute video where they battled out covers of songs by the likes of Jay-Z, Linkin Park, Foo Fighters, Paramore, N.E.R.D. and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Joseph spoke out in August about Twenty One Pilot’s follow-up to ‘Trench’, their fifth studio album, saying the band could make “two very different records” next.

“I have an idea of what I think is next, sonically,” Joseph said to AltPress, “It’s just whether or not it’s too big of a risk, I guess.”