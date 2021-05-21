Twenty One Pilots say covering Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ was one of their “favourite moments of our career”

Twenty One Pilots have said that their cover of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ at Reading and Leeds Festival was one of their career highlights.

The Ohio duo performed the iconic Britpop anthem at both sites in August 2019, and even teamed up with Post Malone for their cover at Leeds Festival.

Reflecting on the moment in this week’s Big Read, drummer Josh Dun told NME: “I’ll never forget it. It was one of my favourite moments of our career.”

Frontman Tyler Joseph, the band’s songwriter, also said that playing the Oasis classic made his competitive streak itch. “Playing that song, man, it made me want to go: ‘Why can’t I write a song that good?’”

He added: “I still think of that performance. It impacted me so much watching the fans connect with that song. We didn’t even need to be there. We just happened to usher that song to them, and then they interacted with it.

“That sort of connection is something I’m still pursuing and searching for. Those shows at Reading and Leeds specifically have influenced decision-making and songwriting that we’ve done since then, so they’re very special to us.”

Twenty One Pilots released their sixth album ‘Scaled And Icy’ today (May 21) and are due to mark the release tonight with an “immersive” livestream show – tickets and further information can be found here.

Reviewing the new record, NME awarded it four stars and said: “Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun respond to the acclaim that greeted their previous two records with an upbeat collection that remains in their immersive universe.”