Twenty One Pilots to release new track ‘Level of Concern’ today

Twenty One Pilots have confirmed they’re releasing a new track called ‘Level of Concern’ today after spending the past week teasing its release.

On Monday (April 6), frontman Tyler Joseph teased new material by writing on Twitter: “Always writing, but this one feels like it should just come out now.”

While the tweet immediately sparked excitement among fans, Joseph then confirmed the release in a series of follow-up posts, confirming that “a portion of whatever money this song makes” will go to Crew Nation – a charity set up by Live Nation to help people working in the live music industry who have been hit by coronavirus.

first song i ever wrote on electric guitar.

i think it’s simple but hopeful. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

Advertisement

give me a few days to finish it up.

a good rule of thumb is to never give yourself a deadline so tweeting about it kind of just added pressure, it’s not done yet. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

no one knows when live music will get back on its feet. i’ve met so many amazing people working venues and touring with bands. hopefully we can do something to help some through this song. — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 5, 2020

josh, i’m sending you some files — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 6, 2020

“No one knows when live music will get back on its feet. i’ve met so many amazing people working venues and touring with bands. Hopefully we can do something to help some through this song,” he wrote.

After confirming he needed a “few days” to finish it up, Joseph said he had sent a series of files to his bandmate Josh Dun – before the pair eventually confirmed details of the new track.

Advertisement

Titled ‘Level of Concern’ and accompanied by artwork of a USB stick to reflect the remote creation of the track, the song is set for release today.

song and video tomorrow

: pic.twitter.com/3uQLfqFTqJ — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) April 9, 2020

Twenty One Pilots’ last album, ‘Trench’, came out in October 2018. The follow-up is yet to arrive, although the pair recently spoke about whether they will disappear while they work on the album’s follow-up, as they did for a year after the campaign for ‘Blurryface’ wrapped up.

“I don’t know if it would be that,” Dun said about the conception of their next album. “We’re both wired to always be wanting to do something that pushes us forward.”