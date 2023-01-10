Twenty One Pilots troll fans with “new song” that you can’t hear

Twenty One Pilots trolled fans at the weekend, performing a “new song” on a livestream that you can’t hear.

The band, who began 2023 by appearing to confirm the end of the era of their latest album ‘Scaled And Icy’, were performing a livestream on Sunday (January 8) to celebrate the 10th anniversary of third album ‘Vessels’.

At the end of the three-hour stream, a new song was played by Tyler Joseph on a ukelele, but the sound of the drums was manipulated so high that it was impossible to hear the song being played.

Watch the video below.

.@twentyonepilots ‘debut brand new song’ to close out the Vessel 10th Anniversary Variety Stream. pic.twitter.com/aULkJjvtw1 — tøp tøday (@top__today) January 8, 2023

Next month, the band will release a 10th anniversary vinyl box set to celebrate their third studio album. ‘Vessel’ was the first Twenty One Pilots album to be released by Fueled By Ramen and it features the songs ‘Ode to Sleep’, ‘Holding on to You’, ‘House of Gold’, ‘Car Radio’, ‘Guns For Hands’, and ‘Trees’, which were all on their previous album ‘Regional At Best’ but were re-recorded.

The limited one-time pressing includes a candy-style deluxe box set with a double-LP with printed sleeves and tri-fold jackets as well as a lenticular insert and faux-Polaroid photos.

In addition to the 10th anniversary box set, the band have also announced a ‘Vessel’ 10-year merch collection, inspired by the album’s artwork. The collection includes t-shirts, hoodies, and sweatshirts and can be purchased here. The box set will be released on February 3 and is available to pre-order here.

Elsewhere, the band shared a mash-up of the Stranger Things theme tune and their 2016 song ‘Heathens’ last summer – check out the performance here.