Tyler Joseph has spoken about the familial inspiration he drew from for the creation of Twenty One Pilots‘ recent new single ‘Level of Concern’.

The standalone track was released on April 9 and marked the band’s first new single release since 2018, the year that their fifth studio album ‘Trench’ arrived.

Speaking to Sirius XM’s The Morning Mashup last week, Joseph revealed that the band initially didn’t have ‘Level Of Concern’ “in the hopper ready to go.”

“Actually my mum made a comment to me in passing as all the news was breaking about the [corona]virus and she just said: ‘Man, I could really use an upbeat song to distract me from all this.’ And I guess that speaks to the danceability of the track,” he said.

In terms of the lyrics, Joseph explained that he drew inspiration from recalling the early stages of his relationship with his now-wife Jenna.

“When I first met my wife, I was ready to date her; I was ready to dive right in and she was a little more hesitant,” he recalled. “And not to compare a pandemic with the uncertainties of a relationship, but in that moment, for someone who maybe isn’t getting, you know, their feelings reciprocated, in their world it does kind of feel like… starting to bubble over and become a little anxious.

“So I wanted to kind of pair those two stories and move them down the lane at the same time so that maybe the song could survive when all of this is over.”

Twenty One Pilots fans had been hoping that more new music might emerge on April 20 after a series of cryptic tweets were posted – but nothing came of the speculation.