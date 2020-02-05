Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph asks fans to imagine what his unborn baby will look like

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph has asked the band’s fans to imagine what his unborn baby will look like.

The frontman and wife Jenna are currently expecting their first child together, with the baby due in around a month.

Joseph made the unusual request on his Twitter page, beginning to address his followers by saying: “To my fellow professional photo editors: As my wife and I wait for our first child, I would like your help to show us what we should expect while still expecting.”

He continued: “I need some tasteful creations including half of my facial features and half of Jenna’s. Can’t wait to fall in love.”

As well as fans getting involved with the task, Joseph’s bandmate Josh Dun also submitted his vision for the couple’s baby. He shared a photo of a doll with a superimposed head feature the lower half of Joseph’s face and the top half of Jenna’s. “According to my thoughtful science, this is what I’ve been expecting from you guys,” he wrote. “Expect something like this.”

Joseph has been sharing some of the submissions on his Twitter page, calling various efforts “adorable” and “the cutest girl in the world”, and asking “anyone have the contact for a baby modeling agency? this girl is going to need representation”.

Twenty One Pilots released their latest album ‘Trench’ last year. In a four-star review, NME said: “‘Trench’ is the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”

The pair recently spoke about whether they will disappear while they work on the album’s follow-up, as they did for a year after the campaign for ‘Blurryface’ wrapped up. “I don’t know if it would be that,” Dun said about the conception of their next album. “We’re both wired to always be wanting to do something that pushes us forward.”