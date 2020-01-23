News Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph gifted guitar pedals and special note from Jack White

"One of the cooler things to happen to me through music."

Nick Reilly
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph and Jack White (Picture: Getty)

Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has revealed how Jack White recently sent him a selection of guitar pedals and a note of encouragement.

Posting on Twitter, the ‘Stressed Out’ singer wrote: “Jack white just sent me some guitar pedals and a selection of vinyls from @thirdmanrecords.”

He added that White’s noted encouraged him to “stay inspired”, describing the gift as “one of the cooler things to happen to me through music.”

Advertisement

It comes after White previously praised Twenty One Pilots in an interview with Rolling Stone, in which he hailed them “as a band that just does “really great songwriting”.

He added:  “I love what they’re doing. First time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought ‘Oh, that’s really great. Another really cool two-piece band that can do something really powerful.’ I liked what they were doing, playing piano and bass, that guy, the lead singer. And it was strong.”

The praise has been reciprocated in 21P’s live shows too. The ‘Bandito’ tour regularly saw the group including a cover of The White Stripes’ classic hit ‘Seven Nation Army’ during the track ‘Morph’.

Late last year, Twenty One Pilots sparked speculation among their fanbase by changing their band logo across social media.

Advertisement

Amid whispers of potential new music from the pair, the group have also been confirmed for Mad Cool Festival 2020. They’ll join the likes of Taylor SwiftBillie Eilish and Foals at the Madrid event next July.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music Interviews

Savages’s Jehnny Beth tells us how David Bowie and ‘Peaky Blinders’ shaped her wild solo album

Andrew Trendell -
"In my core I felt that there was something that I hadn’t done yet – and that was this record"
Read more
Reviews

Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

Will Richards -
The first taste of the Petals For Armor project brilliantly resets the singer’s parameters
Read more
Music News

NME Awards 2020: Full list of nominations revealed

Andrew Trendell -
The winners will be revealed at London's O2 Academy Brixton on February 12.
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.