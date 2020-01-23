Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph has revealed how Jack White recently sent him a selection of guitar pedals and a note of encouragement.

Posting on Twitter, the ‘Stressed Out’ singer wrote: “Jack white just sent me some guitar pedals and a selection of vinyls from @thirdmanrecords.”

He added that White’s noted encouraged him to “stay inspired”, describing the gift as “one of the cooler things to happen to me through music.”

It comes after White previously praised Twenty One Pilots in an interview with Rolling Stone, in which he hailed them “as a band that just does “really great songwriting”.

He added: “I love what they’re doing. First time I saw them was on Saturday Night Live. And I thought ‘Oh, that’s really great. Another really cool two-piece band that can do something really powerful.’ I liked what they were doing, playing piano and bass, that guy, the lead singer. And it was strong.”

The praise has been reciprocated in 21P’s live shows too. The ‘Bandito’ tour regularly saw the group including a cover of The White Stripes’ classic hit ‘Seven Nation Army’ during the track ‘Morph’.

Late last year, Twenty One Pilots sparked speculation among their fanbase by changing their band logo across social media.

Amid whispers of potential new music from the pair, the group have also been confirmed for Mad Cool Festival 2020. They’ll join the likes of Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Foals at the Madrid event next July.