Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph was working on song for new ‘Top Gun’ film before “Tom Cruise fired everyone”

Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph has claimed that he was asked to write a song for the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack before star and producer Tom Cruise rescinded the offer.

Joseph said in a new interview that he was invited to contribute a song for the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun.

“I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone,” Joseph told Californian radio station KROQ yesterday (May 9) [via MusicNews].

According to Joseph, he hadn’t actually started work on the project when Cruise allegedly pulled the plug. He added that his input was likely affected by changes made to the film as a result of the COVID pandemic.

“I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing,” Joseph said. “It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap.”

A representative for Cruise had not yet responded to MusicNews‘ request for comment about Joseph’s claims.

Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm alongside Cruise in the lead role, is released in UK and US cinemas on May 27.

The soundtrack features original songs by Lady Gaga and OneRepublic, and a live version of Teller performing Jerry Lee Lewis’s ‘Great Balls of Fire’.

Elsewhere, Twenty One Pilots have announced details of a new ‘cinema experience’ coming to the big screen later this month.

For one night only on May 19, the band will screen an extended cut of their 2021 live stream performance documenting their album release show for recent LP ‘Scaled And Icy’.

A synopsis for the film reads: “Starring Twenty One Pilots’ singer/guitarist Tyler Joseph and drummer Josh Dun, ‘Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience’ delivers a psychedelic, reimagined take on live theatre and performance on a massive scale.